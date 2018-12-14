Police stop drivers in Falkirk for breath tests and offer important safety message

Drivers were stopped for roadside breath tests in Falkirk this morning (Friday) as part of a police drink-drive awareness campaign being run throughout the festive period.

Officers pulled over 23 cars in total between 7am and 9am on the Distributer Road, with all motorists passing.

Those planning nights out have been urged to make alternative travel arrangements for the following day, rather than getting behind the wheel.

Sergeant Davie Bellingham, of Falkirk Police Station, said: “The festive party season is in full swing.

You might also be interested in:

Range Rover stolen from Falkirk street found in Polmont

Thief accidentally drops iPhone and MacBook during Bonnybridge break-in

Man jailed after ‘unprovoked’ attack in Falkirk nightclub

“Past experience tells us that people will consume alcohol at night and think that due to having a sleep and it being the following morning they will be fit to drive.

“This is not always the case and alcohol may remain in the system, rendering the person unfit to drive.

“Plan ahead and find alternative transport where necessary. It is not worth the risk.”