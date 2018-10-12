Old Polmont home boasts hidden playroom and its own coach house

This stunning house will leave you spoiled for choice when it comes to space.

Not only it boast five stunning bedrooms, there is also a coach house and a large garage for the family to enjoy.

AvonsidHouse is for sale with Alexander Taylor

As you enter the grounds through the iron gates, you can’t fail to be impressed by the size of the building and its amenities.

The downstairs lounge is a credit to the home with a fantastic feature fire place and huge picture windows looking out on to the grounds. One thing the lounge is not lacking is light, as the large windows flood the room with natural sunlight.

The kitchen is a great family space with a contemporary style throughout. After cooking up a family meal, there is a spacious dining area for the family to retreat and relax in whilst enjoying quality time together.

Also downstairs is a handy utility room, a study, a sun room and a great guest bedroom equipped with an en suite! The perfect guest room for any visitors wanting their own space.

The upstairs of the home has further four bedrooms, two of which have an en suite, and each on has a stunning view of the grounds.

The hidden gem of the home, however, is the spacious play room found in the attic space, providing a fun area for the kids while you get some peace.

With one acre of green space outside, its clear to see that the garden takes the crown for the best area. There’s tons of space for the kids to play or for the dogs to run around.

Also outside is a stone built coach house which provides great potential. This space could easily be used as an area to run your own business in or if needed it could be made entirely into another accommodation which could be used as a separate guest house.

This hideaway home is a perfect place to escape from the busy life of the town and relax with your family.

Avonside House, Reddoch Road, Old Polmont, is on the market with Alexander Taylor at offers over £565,000.