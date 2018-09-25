Non-members offered free use of Falkirk gym tomorrow

A Falkirk gym is giving non-members the chance to use its facilities for free as part of National Fitness Day tomorrow (Wednesday).

Xercise4Less Falkirk will offer free day passes to anyone over the age of 16 who wants to improve their health.

The pass will also allow holders to take part in a transformation camp taster session.

National Fitness Day is a UK Active-run initiative designed to encourage and celebrate the fun of fitness and physical activity.

The Callendar Square Shopping Centre-based gym will be hosting two transformation camp taster sessions from 11.15am until 12pm and from 5.15pm until 6pm.

The sessions will be used to showcase the gym’s new D5 camp, which begins on Monday, October 15.

Anyone who signs up to the camp on the day will receive a 25 per cent discount.

Ian Foote, general manager at Xercise4Less Falkirk, said: “National Fitness Day is a brilliant way to celebrate being fit and healthy and Xercise4Less will again be opening its doors to non-members and encouraging them to get active.

“We wanted to go the extra mile this year, which is why we’re offering any non-members the opportunity to try a transformation camp taster session at one of our gyms.”

People can claim their free Xercise4Less day pass by signing in at the gym’s reception.

Visit www.xercise4less.co.uk/find-a-gym for more information.