New car park created at Falkirk High station

Drivers now have more parking options at Falkirk High station after 61 new spaces were created at the site.

A third car park has been built off the B803 Slamannan Road to take the total number of dedicated station parking spaces to 416.

Costing £858,000, the 2500-metre car park features new lighting and CCTV systems, as well as a cycle rack and a pathway to allow for pedestrian access from Drossie Road.

The project, completed earlier this month by contractors RJ McLeod, was largely funded by Falkirk Council with contributions from the ScotRail Alliance and the Scottish Stations Fund.

Councillor Paul Garner, the local authority’s spokesman for the environment, said: “We want to encourage a greater use of public transport across the area and the new car park will help us achieve this goal.

“The additional car and bike spaces will allow commuters to leave their vehicles closer to the station and reduce potential congestion in and around the station and surrounding streets at peak times.”

Peter O’Connell, ScotRail Alliance head of commercial development, added: “It’s great to see the new car park open for business.

“We want more people to travel by train and the extra parking makes it easier for them to include rail as part of their journey.

“The introduction of electric trains at Falkirk High and the investment in the station facilities are good for the local economy and the travelling public. It’s all part of our plan to build the best railway Scotland has ever had.”