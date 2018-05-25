Live music event to support cyclists’ Kelpies to Cardiff charity challenge

A team of courageous cyclists from Falkirk gearing up for a mammoth cycle for charity are being backed by musicians from their hometown.

Stephen Donovan and nine of his friends will begin a six-day-long Kelpies to Cardiff challenge on June 30 in aid of organisations such as The Beatson Cancer Charity, Parkinson’s UK, the Cystic Fibrosis Trust, Dementia UK and the Scottish Burned Children’s Club.

The charity mission will see the group, aged from 40 to 45, cycle between 70 and 100 miles each day and will include stop-offs in Moffat, Penrith, Preston, Chester and Llandrindod Wells.

An evening of live entertainment is taking place in the North Star bar tonight (Friday, 8pm-1am) to help add to the funds already raised by the team members.

Having previously generated more than £15,000 through a 500-mile cycle from The Shore at Carron restaurant to Shoreditch in London, the group is once again hoping their efforts will lead to a bumper sum by the time they reach their final destination.

Five acts will take to the microphone at the North Star aiming to hit the right notes to boost the cyclists’ fundraising page.

They are: Arc/Wlf, Fairweather and the Elements, Jamie Irwin and Steven Bean Walker, OnTheFly and Charlotte Jane.

Explaining the reason behind the latest charity cycle, Stephen said: “One of the guys’ mum passed away and she had been in the Beatson so we decided to put some money towards the centre.

“Others have picked charities close to them. We’re self-funding so we need a support and need a running float.

“We’re all friends and we go out cycling together. This time we’ve been sponsored with a driver and a fund for any accidents or mishaps and running costs of the event.

“The last time we went down the east coast and once we got to York it was quite flat so we thought we would make it more difficult!”

Tickets for tonight’s event at the North Star cost £5 on the door.

To donate to the charity cycle, visit www.justgiving.com/teams/KelpiestoCardiff.