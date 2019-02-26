Lindsays National Cross Country Championships: In Pictures
The best distance runners in the country including Steph Twell, Freya Ross and local hero Kane Elliott converged on Callendar Park, Falkirk on Saturday for the annual Scottish XC championships.
Our photographer Alan Murray was on the course to capture some of the action, here, from the senior races.
1. Senior races
Lindsays National XC Championships, February 23, 2019. Pics by Alan Murray.
Johnston Press Resell
2. Senior races
Lindsays National XC Championships, February 23, 2019. Pics by Alan Murray.
Johnston Press Resell
3. Senior races
Lindsays National XC Championships, February 23, 2019. Pics by Alan Murray.
Johnston Press Resell
4. Senior races
Lindsays National XC Championships, February 23, 2019. Pics by Alan Murray.
Johnston Press Resell
View more