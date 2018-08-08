In pictures: Falkirk Townscape Heritage Initiative marks five-year anniversary with High Street events

A project created to breathe new life and vigour into Falkirk’s historic town centre set out its many stalls to celebrate five years of restoration work.

Dozens of residents and visitors got involved in the Townscape Heritage Initiative (THI) festivities on the High Street last Friday and Saturday which included a producers’ market and a Falkirk: Our Changing Town exhibition.

There was also a Bike Bike Bestival and an Eat The Street event, run in conjunction by Forth Environment Trust, where guests were treated to live music, face painting and bicycle stunts.

Plenty of eye-catching costumes and work tools from years gone by were on display during the two day-long celebration.

Organisers decided to take to the streets for a series of family-friendly events to remind those who live and work in the area of just what has been achieved with an original £5.5 million grant.

When visitors weren’t learning how to cast metal from a mobile foundry or trying out traditional sign-writing, they were being told of the enhancements which the THI has brought about, such as the resurfacing of roads and footpaths, as well as work on Falkirk’s iconic steeple.

Funded by the Heritage Lottery Fund and Historic Environment Scotland, the aim of the THI is to improve the physical appearance of the heart of Falkirk and enhance the aspects that make it unique.

For further information, visit the website at www.falkirkthi.com.