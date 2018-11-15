Here are the Falkirk town centre shop opening hours for December

While some may have already finished all of their Christmas shopping, there will be plenty of others still ticking off their list or yet to make a start.

The good news is there is still time to get those gifts, especially with businesses in Falkirk town centre extending their opening hours in December.

Late night trading until 7pm on Thursdays will come into effect on December 6.

We’ve put together a list of shops’ core hours in the week leading up to Christmas for those who prefer to leave buying presents until the last minute.

Monday, December 17 until Friday, December 21 (9am-7pm)

Saturday, December 22 (9am-6pm)

Sunday, December 23 (11am-5pm)

Monday, December 24 (9am-5pm)