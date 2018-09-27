Grieving Falkirk family to go on BBC show as thank-you to Strathcarron bereavement service

A Falkirk family mourning the loss of a young dad will appear in a television show to thank a “lifeline” service which has helped them deal with their grief.

Lynne Black (36) was given the devastating news her husband Steven had died aged just 39 last February following a bleed on the brain, leaving the couple’s children, Karis (13), Logan (9) and six-year-old Lewis, heartbroken.

After being diagnosed with sepsis, Steven was found to have Strep A in his bloodstream on Christmas Day.

Despite enduring four operations on his brain, he suffered a further brain bleed and doctors told the family there was nothing more they could do.

Stunned by their dad’s death, the youngsters began behaving out of character, with Karis spending much of her time in her bedroom refusing to talk about Steven and her brothers becoming frightened and aggressive whenever their mum left them.

The Blacks were soon referred to Strathcarron Hospice’s Seasons for Growth programme, which is funded by BBC Children in Need and provides children with bereavement education to try to help them understand and cope with their feelings.

Seasons for Growth also aims to improve young people’s general well-being and their relationships with others.

To show their appreciation, the family has agreed to take part in this year’s Countryfile Ramble for BBC Children in Need. They will join presenter Adam Henson and a group of viewers on a walk through Galloway Forest Park, to be filmed and broadcast on BBC One on Sunday, October 28.

Lynne said: “Strathcarron has literally been our lifeline since we lost Steven. I don’t know where we would be as a family without their help.

“We’re really pleased to be a part of the Countryfile Ramble this year, the boys love being outdoors so it’ll be great to walk in Galloway Forest Park as a family.

“It’ll enable us to raise awareness for the amazing work of Strathcarron Hospice and show how supporting BBC Children in Need can help a family like ours.”

Now in its fourth year, the Countryfile Ramble has raised £4.1 million for Children in Need since 2015, with £92,206 being granted to the Seasons for Growth programme.

To host a sponsored ramble, visit www.bbc.co.uk/Pudsey.