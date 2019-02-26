Family butcher’s gives Falkirk Foodbank 100 pies to mark late founder’s 100th birthday

A family butcher’s paid tribute to its founder by donating 100 steak pies to Falkirk Foodbank in the week of what would’ve been his centenary.

Staff at Malcolm Allan made the touching gesture to the vital service today (Tuesday) following the milestone, which fell yesterday.

Malcolm Allan director Gordon Allan (left) with nephew Ross Allan, operations manager buyer at the Larbert-based company

Sons Gordon and James were eager to mark the occasion and, inspired by dad Malcolm’s community spirit, opted to once again give to the Tamfourhill Industrial Estate organisation, which provides for so many Falkirk district families and residents.

And the Larbert-based company’s drop-off was warmly welcomed by volunteers who say the donation will be of “tremendous help”.

Gordon, a director at the meat wholesaler, insists the gesture is the least his family could do.

He said: “My dad was a Camelon guy so he always had very close ties.

“He lived until he was 96, he had a good innings!

“I think he’d be quite happy with us doing something like this.

“We’re going to do something online too, we’ll do a couple of competitions and things like that.

“All of our workforce buy into the food bank and if we overproduce it’s easy for us to donate and they can even come and pick up from us.

“Over the past year we’ve supported about 40 different causes and I think we’ve made a difference to each one. Doing something in your local community, if you can make a difference, it’s worthwhile doing.

“You know the people and there’s a bit of a rapport and you get a bit of banter.

“It’s marvellous these people volunteer and give up their time, it’s absolutely huge.

“I don’t think the sense of community we’ve got in Falkirk gets enough credit.”

With Falkirk Foodbank sending out more than a tonne-and-a-half of produce each week, and often making 20 to 24 deliveries per day, the need for support is continually growing. That’s why thoughtful gestures such as the one made by Malcolm Allan are so well received.

Thanking the firm for their help, Alastair Blackstock, Falkirk Foodbank chairman, said: “This donations means there are 100 families and ordinary people who are going to be totally amazed.

“They’ll have food for two or three days, not just one. It’ll be a tremendous help to them.

“My idea of food banks is I would like to see them removed but that’s not going to happen.

“The support we get from Malcolm Allan and various other companies, superstores and the general public is amazing.

“The support throughout the year is superb.”

In the six years Alastair has been involved with the charity, he’s seen demand grow “immensely”.

And, in the past 12 months, he and his team of volunteers have made more than 7000 deliveries — up 10 per cent on the previous year’s figures.

Alastair added: “We’ve had kids who have bought something with pocket money come in and donate.

“The support from the general public and everybody else who helps is fabulous.”

Falkirk Foodbank always welcome donations, which can be dropped off at its base Mondays to Fridays, except Wednesdays, from 8.30am to 4pm.

All Falkirk district churches also collect donations.