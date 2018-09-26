Falkirk teen Niamh takes on challenge for Strathcarron

A Falkirk youngster went to brave lengths to raise more than £700 for Strathcarron Hospice.

St Mungo’s High pupil Niamh Glen (13) swam the 19 mile-wide Firth of Forth in aid of the Denny-based service, which provides free palliative care to the people of Forth Valley and beyond.

The S3 student — who is also a member of Bo’ness Amateur Swimming Club, with whom she trains five times a week — crossed the estuary last weekend in an impressive one hour and 41 minutes.

You might also be interested in:

Woman sexually assaulted by man on Falkirk train

Larbert butcher putting the Currywurst in Oktoberfest

A time to plan for the future but the purse strings are tightening

Explaining why she chose to take on the challenge, she said: “It’s a local charity and one that’s close to everybody’s hearts.

“The current made it really hard.

“This was my second, I’ve done the Great Scottish Swim at Loch Lomond too.

“I want to do the Great North Swim in Lake Windermere next June and swim the Firth of Forth again next year.”