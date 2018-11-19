Falkirk switches on its Christmas lights

The countdown to Christmas has officially begun in Falkirk after the switching on of the town’s festive decorations.

Santa and his troupe of helpers landed in High Street yesterday (Sunday) to kick off the celebrations.

Youngsters were invited to show off their dancing skills at Falkirk's Christmas lights switch on event

Father Christmas was joined by Falkirk’s favourite Fairy Godmother, Barbara Bryceland, in hitting the switch as the town centre lit up at 5pm.

Scores of residents and visitors of all ages descended on the area to take in live entertainment during the day, provided by The Big Band Theory, The Choir Factory and the Big Bad Wolf Theatre Company.