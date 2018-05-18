Falkirk supermarket selling own-brand Royal Wedding cake and bouquet

A Falkirk supermarket has created its own version of the Royal Wedding cake so customers can have a taste of tomorrow’s event in the comfort of their own home.

Morrisons, on Brockville Park, is also selling a bouquet of flowers modelled on the one chosen by Meghan Markle.

Prince Harry and Meghan’s cake is being made by London-based pastry chef Claire Ptak using lemon, elderflower and flowers and is expected to cost thousands of pounds.

The Morrisons version is made fresh in store and is hand-finished by its cake makers using the same three ingredients: three ten-inch layers of sponge, lemon curd and whipped cream flavoured with elderflower.

The sides of the cake are decorated with white chocolate curls and topped with pink rose petals.

Morrisons florists will hand-tie their version of the Royal-to-be’s bouquet. It will include pink peonies — widely known to be Meghan’s favourite flower — along with snapdragons and large white avalanche roses.

London-based florist Philippa Craddock has been chosen to create the wedding flowers and Kensington Palace has said they will include peonies, foxgloves and white garden roses.

Morrisons has picked its flowers to match Meghan’s selection as far as possible.

Nairn Diver, store manager at Morrisons Falkirk, said: “Customers who weren’t lucky enough to get an invite but want to take part in the celebrations will still be able to enjoy a cake fit for a prince and princess.

“And Meghan has chosen some stunning flowers, so we wanted our customers to enjoy our own version of her bouquet.”

Morrisons’ Wedding Celebration Cake, which costs £7, is available from its Cake Shop counter, while the Wedding Celebration Bouquet, priced at £25, can be bought from the store’s FlowerWorld section.

Both will be sold until Sunday, May 20.

For more information, visit: www.morrisons.com.