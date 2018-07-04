Falkirk’s very own High School Musical

At the end of a busy school session, pupils and teachers at Falkirk High School still found time to rehearse and perform in the annual end-of-term production.

This year it was Disney’s High School Musical.

The film of the same name made Zac Efron a major star as this modern-day Romeo and Juliet tale delighted audiences.

And the fellow pupils, family and friends who were lucky enough to see the Falkirk High pupils performance were unanimous that it was another fabulous show from the talented younsters.