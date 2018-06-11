Falkirk Poundworld employees seeking urgent talks with administrators

Staff at Poundworld in Falkirk have expressed fears over the future of their roles after the discount retailer confirmed it has gone into administration.

Around 5100 jobs at the firm are now at risk, including those of workers at the town’s High Street store.

Poundworld’s decision to appoint Deloitte as administrators came after talks with a potential buyer, R Capital, fell through.

Serving two million customers a week from 355 stores, Poundworld also trades under the Bargain Buys name.

Shopworkers’ trade union Usdaw is now seeking urgent talks with Deloitte.

Dave Gill, Usdaw national officer, said: “Poundworld staff are deeply concerned about their jobs after the company failed to secure a rescue package.

“We are seeking urgent talks with the administrators to represent the best interest of our members and urge them to find a buyer for the company.

“Regrettably Poundworld do not recognise Usdaw and they have not been keeping us informed of developments.

“We are hopeful that the administrators will engage with us to help save jobs. We welcome Deloitte’s initial approach for Poundworld to continue to trade while a buyer for all or part of the business is sought and that there are no redundancies or store closures at this time.

“Usdaw is providing the support and advice our members require at this very difficult time and we expect the administrators to ensure all staff are treated with dignity and are fully consulted.”

Deloitte has stressed the Poundworld stores will continue to trade as normal for the time being.

Clare Boardman, joint administrator at Deloitte, said: “The retail trading environment in the UK remains extremely challenging and Poundworld has been seeking to address this through a restructure of its business.

“Unfortunately, this has not been possible.”