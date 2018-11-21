Falkirk photographer snaps up prize for portrait of youngster

A Falkirk photographer snapped up a prize for her portrait of a young boy.

Nicole Whyte, of J’Adore Photography in Burnbank Road, won the Under-5 Portrait Category at an Xperience Group Awards ceremony contested by more than 5500 entrants.

Her shot of Falkirk youngster Mickey Macmillan won his parents, Laura and Craig, a wall portrait of the image.

Nicole said: “I love this image of Mickey and loved creating this.

“Big thanks to his mummy and daddy for choosing J’Adore and bringing him into the studio to get some portraits done.

“I love my nice new shiny trophy and can’t wait to show it off in the studio.”

Xperience chief trainer Mark Cleghorn developed the awards to challenge members of the Xperience Group, made up of more than 100 photographic studios from across the UK and Ireland, to make photographers step outside their comfort zones and get more creative.

He said: “Smart phone technology makes it even harder for the professional photographer today, that is why we should always inspire our clients more than anything else, and through mastery of light and imagination we give them unique wall art for their homes.

“I was blown away by the standard of entries this year from the Xperience photographers and Nicole’s winning portrait was unanimous with the judging panel, the portrait is full of emotion and intrigue with classic composition and technique.”