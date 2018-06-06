Falkirk lawyer named Vice President of Law Society of Scotland

A Falkirk-based solicitor has been named as the new Vice President of the Law Society of Scotland (LSS).

John Mulholland, of the town’s Marshall Wilson Law Group, is now in his 30th year as a lawyer.

He will serve the LSS for one year before taking over the President’s role from Alison Atack in June 2019.

The LSS works to ensure Scottish solicitors meet the highest possible standards in their profession.

Mr Mulholland said: “I am delighted to be voted in as the new Vice President of the Law Society of Scotland.

“The Law Society takes our responsibility to protect the public interest very seriously and we will step in when needed.

“Legal aid is one area I will be focussing on over the next year — Scotland needs a legal aid system which provides fair and equal access to those who need it most and the system needs to support the solicitors who provide that help.

“I am also looking forward to tackling the issue of how legal services are regulated. At the moment anyone can call themselves a ‘lawyer’ and set themselves up to offer legal services, even though they may not be properly trained or regulated.

“Dealing with an unregulated advisor means that if something does go wrong there is no client protection in place.

“I would like to see greater clarity for the public, and peace of mind that they are getting advice from a trained and regulated expert.”

For legal advice, go to: www.FindaSolicitor.scot.