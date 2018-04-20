Falkirk High youngsters take in Manchester City versus Liverpool match

A group of Falkirk High students were treated to a memorable trip to take in a Champions League football match between Manchester City and Liverpool.

The pupils witnessed a pulsating encounter, as Liverpool secured a 2-1 win to progress into the competition’s semi-finals at the expense of the English champions 5-1 on aggregate.

Falkirk High staff arranged the trip to reward pupils for their efforts through sports tour operators Premiership Experience.

And, when the accompanying teachers thought the excitement levels couldn’t get much higher as the group made its way to the stadium, the Liverpool first team bus pulled up alongside the coach the Falkirk High youngsters were travelling in.

A match day package enabled the Falkirk district students to tour round Manchester City’s Etihad Stadium and training ground before taking in the game itself on Tuesday, April 10.

It proved to be an entertaining fixture as Gabriel Jesus gave the hosts an early lead before second half strikes from Mo Salah and Robert Firmino ensured the Reds’ safe passage into the next round.