Falkirk High School and town centre homes temporarily affected by power cut

Parts of central Falkirk were left without power this morning (Wednesday) following a substation fault.

Homes in Anson Avenue, and those within the surrounding FK1 postcode area, were affected.

Falkirk High was also impacted, with the school tweeting at 9am that all pupils were to remain in school despite the power outage.

ScottishPower has since confirmed power was restored at around 9.20am.

A spokeswoman said: “All customers are back on now.

“A report came in about 8.40am of a fault feeding back from a local substation.

“Everyone was back on about 9.20am.”

The company has apologised for any inconvenience caused.