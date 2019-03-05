Falkirk football club for ethnic and disadvantaged children hosts first festival

A youth football club set up for children from ethnic or disadvantaged backgrounds successfully held its first-ever community festival.

Falkirk-based Al Masaar AFC, established in 2015, hosted the event at Coasters Indoor Football Arena in Falkirk on Saturday, March 2.

Boys and girls from Coo Park AFC in Langlees, Westfield and Glasgow Ansar all got involved in the tournament, planned meticulously by Al Masaar AFC’s head coach Ruaridh MacInnes, who also has international and domestic coaching roles with Celtic.

Each team was praised for playing the game in a competitive but fair spirit and showing great sportsmanship, with Coo Park AFC running out the overall winners following a number of excellent performances throughout.

The Best Goal Award was given to Aleem Rehman, of Al Masaar AFC, while Westfield’s Leon Carlow collected the Best Player gong.

The hosts’ goalkeeper, Umar Akbar, was also credited after saving at least six penalties.

Al Masaar AFC works closely with Falkirk Football Club Foundation and has participated in a Scottish FA Football Festival in Edinburgh and Glasgow’s BEMIS Multicultural Festival.