Falkirk flat residents fear getting stuck in faulty lift

Residents of a block of flats fear they are going to become stuck in a faulty lift which has not worked properly since mid-April.

Many of those living on even floors in Parkfoot Court in Falkirk have been avoiding using the lift for several weeks in case they get trapped inside, as was the case for an unfortunate few when the issue was originally reported to the council.

In May, the Falkirk Herald told how the lift had been declared out of service for three weeks, meaning some pensioners were unable to leave their homes.

Parkfoot Court resident Charlie Brown (63) said: “There has rarely been a week go by without the lift breaking down and despite repeated calls to Falkirk Council the issue has not been resolved. It has now got to the point where tenants are scared to use the lift in case it breaks down.”

The local authority plans to spend money on improving the lift in 2019 and will meet with the Parkfoot Court Residents’ Committee next week to discuss the situation.

A council spokesman said: “We are taking this matter very seriously. Our contractors have indicated that the faults on the lifts vary each time and we recognise that this situation cannot continue. We have plans to upgrade the lifts in our investment programme with a planned start date early in the new year and we’re optimistic that this will resolve the situation. In the meantime we apologise for the ongoing problems and we will do everything we can to ensure the lifts continue to operate normally.”