Falkirk fireworks display: Police issue important safety message

Police have issued safety advice to those attending Falkirk’s fireworks show in Callendar Park.

Ensuring the event goes smoothly and all those in attendance have an enjoyable time is the main focus for the emergency services and organisers Falkirk Community Trust.

In order to achieve that aim, police have reminded guests they are not allowed to light fireworks of their own.

Alcohol is also prohibited within the park.

Chief Inspector Damian Armstrong, of Falkirk Police Station, said: “Along with other emergency services, Falkirk officers will be in attendance at the fireworks spectacular.

“The event provides a safe way for the community to enjoy an organised fireworks display and the numbers of people attending are testament to the organisation and planning by the Trust which we are glad to support.

“This event has been well attended in previous years so please arrive early.

“The lighting of fireworks by members of the public within the display area is not permitted and in the interest of safety, sparklers are also not allowed.

“Please also be advised that local road closures will be in effect, with Callendar Road closed for a period and a one-way system in force on Kemper Avenue to assist traffic flow.

“You are also advised to dress for the occassion, wrap up in warm clothes and wear suitable footwear as it’s likely to be soft and muddy underfoot.”

Parents and carers are urged to take note of a meeting point for lost children in Queens Drive.

Chief Insp Armstrong continued: “If you’re attending, please remember to make suitable arrangements with your children as to where to meet should they get lost.

“We hope everyone who comes along has a safe and enjoyable evening.”