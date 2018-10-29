Falkirk fireworks display: Places to eat nearby

Spectators heading to watch the annual Falkirk fireworks show in Callendar Park are rightly being advised by organisers to wrap up warm but just as important is having a hearty meal in advance.

Given the handy location of the display, there are plenty of eateries within driving distance.

We’ve put together a list of places you could head to for a bite to eat before taking in the spectacle:

Benny T’s

- Mary’s Street, Falkirk, FK2 9PS

The Golden Bird Fish & Chips

- 3 Callendar Road, Falkirk, FK1 1XS

Moscardini’s

- 34 Manor Street, Falkirk, FK1 1NH

McDonald’s

- Central Retail Park, Grahams Road, Falkirk

- Earl’s Gate Roundabout, Grangemouth

Nando’s

- Central Retail Park, Grahams Road, Falkirk

Pizza Hut

- Unit 8, Grahams Road and Central Retail Park, Falkirk, FK1 1LW

- (Take away) Unit 3, Williamson Street, Falkirk, FK1 1PR

Frankie & Benny’s

- Central Retail Park, Unit 17, Falkirk, FK1 1LW

Café Corvina

- 34-38 Grahams Road, Falkirk, FK1 1HR

Behind The Wall

- 14 Melville Street, Falkirk, FK1 1HZ

Sanam Tandoori

- 5 Callendar Road, Falkirk, FK1 1XS