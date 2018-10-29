Falkirk fireworks display: Five things you should know

Falkirk’s ever-popular annual fireworks display will be back with a bang next week — here’s the need-to-know information.

- The display takes place in Callendar Park on Monday, November 5, starting with live entertainment provided by folk band 5 Strings from 6.30pm. The fireworks show itself begins at 7.30pm and the music will resume afterwards until around 8.15pm.

- Organisers expect more than 30,000 spectators to descend on the park to take in the display so it’s worth planning ahead and getting there as early as you can!

- Guests are being asked to donate to help fund next year’s display. Text FIRE25 plus an amount to 70070 or look out for donation buckets on the night.

- Drivers can park for free from 6-9pm in Kemper Avenue and Williamson Street and there will be payable parking in Callendar Square.

- A meeting point for lost children will be set up at the bottom of Queens Drive.