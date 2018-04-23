Falkirk-born Game of Thrones star to make London Fashion Week appearance

A Falkirk-born Game of Thrones actor has been announced as a model at this year’s London Fashion Week.

Gary Wales (22), who played Healtor Frey in the HBO hit series, has told of his excitement after being chosen as one of the male leads for a House of iKons production during the five-day event in September.

A former pupil of Grange Primary, Kinneil Primary and Bo’ness Academy, Gary grew up in the Deanfield area of Bo’ness before spending ten years living in County Armagh in Northern Ireland.

Performing in school plays and nativities convinced Gary to pursue an acting career.

It was a decision which proved worthwhile as he has gone on to star in a number of feature films, alongside his Game of Thrones role.

Gary has also been cast in a series called Vikander which centres on a serial killer and is being shot in Scotland for Amazon Prime.

Discussing his London Fashion Week debut, Gary said: “I’m really looking forward to it as this is my first catwalk.

“I’m the first person to be announced as a model. They contacted me and said they wanted me because I’m already in the entertainment industry.”

Gary insists his role in Game of Thrones will ensure he isn’t phased when put under the spotlight at what is one of the biggest events on the fashion industry calendar. He added: “I’m used to the attention because of the show — I get stalked in America.

“The Game of Thrones part came along and I just said, ‘Okay!’.

“But the most I’ve watched of it is a trailer because I don’t like watching myself.

“I’ve got a few other things lined up as well. There’s a lot more to come.”