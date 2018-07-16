Falkirk and Grangemouth Specsavers stores’ charity tribute to late director

Staff at Specsavers in Falkirk and Grangemouth have pledged their support to a cancer charity in honour of the company’s late director.

Both stores will donate £1 from every sight test carried out between now and this Sunday to the Roy Castle Lung Cancer Foundation as a tribute to Tom Simpson, who died in March after a four-year battle with lung cancer.

Following his initial 12-month prognosis, Tom, from Stonehaven, also worked to raise awareness of the foundation and highlighted the lack of funding available to investigate and treat the disease.

Jill McArthur, Specsavers in Scotland chairwoman, said: “Tom was truly inspiring in everything that he did.

“He took his story and message all the way to the European Parliament, working with Lung Cancer Europe, in a bid to ensure more people survive the disease which is why we feel Tom’s Week is a fitting tribute.”