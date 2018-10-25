Disabled bay at Falkirk flats to become drop-off and pick-up zone

A disabled bay is being replaced with a new drop-off and pick-up zone outside a block of flats in Falkirk to improve access for emergency vehicles.

Earlier this year, removable bollards were installed at Breton Court, which houses mainly pensioners, in an attempt to prevent drivers blocking the area outside the front door.

The work, which got under way last Thursday, follows a consultation with residents, who feared ambulances and disabled access vehicles would struggle to get near the entrance. Two new disabled spaces will also be created.

Yet some residents still want the collapsible bollards to go.

A Falkirk Council spokeswoman said: “Following a meeting with residents of Breton Court in September it was agreed to replace a disabled bay close to the entrance with a new drop-off/pick-up space to improve vehicle access.”

However, one angered resident said: “The council is adamant it’s not going to shift the bollards. Ambulance crews have said they don’t have time to take the padlocks off. A lot of people are unhappy.”