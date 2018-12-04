Car crashes into hedge in Falkirk after skidding on icy road

Motorists have been urged to drive to the conditions after a car skidded on ice and crashed into a hedge in Falkirk.

Police are appealing for drivers to show caution on the region’s roads following the incident, which took place in the early hours of this morning (Tuesday) on Lochgreen Road, near to the Canada Wood Kitchen and Bar.

The car was left stuck in a hedge in Lochgreen Road, Falkirk. Pictures: Michael Gillen

Nobody was hurt during the crash, however, the vehicle remained at the scene as the driver had been unable to restart the engine.

Sergeant Andy Angus, of Falkirk Police Station, said: “A call came in at 12.30am of a car on the grass verge on Lochgreen Road.

“There was no severe impact damage and the airbags were not deployed.

“The owner was traced and said he had slid on the icy roads and couldn’t get the car started again.

Police were called to Lochgreen Road after a car left the road

“Drivers are asked to take extra care when there is ice on the roads.”