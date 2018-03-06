Car almost crashes into Falkirk home after accident on icy road

This is the moment a car went within inches of crashing into a Falkirk home.

The vehicle was left stuck in the garden of a property on Kemper Avenue after being forced off the road by another car which had skidded on ice.

Police confirmed no one was hurt during the incident, whick took place near to the junction between Kemper Avenue and Arnot Street this afternoon (Tuesday).

Sergeant Andy Angus, based at Falkirk Police Station, said: “A car accident in Kemper Avenue in Falkirk was reported to us at 2.25pm.

“Two cars were involved. One car went into a garden hedge.

“One vehicle has come round the corner and slid on ice and hit the second, which has ended up in the garden.

“There were no injuries and both cars were uplifted. The scene has now been cleared.”