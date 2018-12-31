Bantaskin school seeks memories

Bantaskin Primary School will have its 60th anniversary this month. As part of the celebrations, they would like to create a timeline from the school’s opening to the present day. They’d love to hear from anyone with memorabilia or photographs that could be used in an exhibition. If you can help, please call the school on 01324 508500.

They would also be very keen to hear from any former pupils who would be willing to go into the school to share their memories with the current pupils.

If you can help, please call the school on 01324 508500, from January 7.