Author credits Falkirk group for inspiring debut novel

A debut novelist is hosting his launch party in Falkirk to give back to those who helped to inspire his first book.

Martin Geraghty plans to celebrate the release of A Mind Polluted – out today (Thursday) – by laying on a function at Behind The Wall, in Melville Street, to thank members of the town’s Wooer with Words group.

Despite attending various other spoken word groups, the 45-year-old encountered a number of difficulties when it came to writing his first book – until he found the Cafe Wooer-based group last year.

Martin even enlisted the help of a fellow member to capture photographs for the front cover of his gritty novel, which is based on the traumatic impact a childhood event can have in later life.

The Glaswegian said: “Prior to attending Wooer, I had only ever attended one other spoken word event.

“However, the people that I have met from Falkirk have been a tremendous help to me. I found the spoken word group in Falkirk and right away I could see the difference.”

The A Mind Polluted launch party starts at 7pm tomorrow (Friday), featuring readings from four published authors.