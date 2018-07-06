Falkirk woman crowned Miss Grand Scotland pledges to support mental health charity

A make-up artist from Falkirk who was crowned Miss Grand Scotland 2018 has vowed to use her new status to support mental health workers.

Olivia McPike (20) fought off competition from women from all across Scotland to take home the title at the UK Power Pageant in Lancashire.

Having overcome a bootcamp session and a series of interviews before prevailing in the final itself, the former musical theatre student is intent on supporting the work of the Scottish Association for Mental Health (SAMH).

Olivia, who works at Blond Salon in Glasgow, said: “It‘s an honour to have won the title of Miss Grand Scotland, but I know that it comes with a great responsibility.

“During my reign my main focus will be to continue my work with SAMH and spread as much awareness for mental health as possible.”

As well as her new title, Olivia has also bagged herself a prize package which includes a three-week-long trip to Myanmar for the Miss Grand International final, a £250 clothing voucher, hair products, earrings and a dental care kit.

Finalists in this year’s UK Power Pageant collectively raised more than £8000 for Manchester-based cancer charity The Christie.

The organisation helps to fund vital research, specialist equipment, building developments and additional patient services throughout the UK.

As one of the largest hospital charities in the country, The Christie ensures 83p in every £1 it receives benefits patients directly.

Holly Pirrie, UK Power Pageant director event, congratulated the Falkirk woman on her success and said: “I am thrilled for Olivia, she worked very hard in the lead up to the competition and is a great model for young women across the UK.

“She is going to have an amazing time at the Miss Grand International final in Myanmar.”

The UK Power Pageant, which was held in Preston, also crowned the winners for Miss International and Miss Intercontinental. The competition sees professionals offer advice to participants on how to succeed in the international beauty pageant world. Go to www.pageantgirl.co.uk/uk-power-pageant/ for more information.

Visit www.christie.nhs.uk for further details on the work of The Christie.