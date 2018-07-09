Falkirk Vics runner Kane wins European gold

Kane Elliott of the Falkirk Victoria Harriers won the European Youth Championship 1500 metres gold medal in record breaking time on Saturday evening.

The youngster’s record time over 1500 metres is nine seconds faster than his record breaking time, at 3 minutes 46 seconds, but he came from fourth position to sprint past his opponents on the home straight and win gold.

The gold is not only an exceptional personal achievement for Kane, but is also the first that the Falkirk Vics have ever had - despite producing several athletes who have competed at the Commonwealth Games.

Kane told Scottish Athletics: “It is an unbelievable feeling to be European champion. I am not sure I can get my head around it at the moment, it’ll take some time to sink in.

“My plan going in was either to sit in behind the second place athlete or go to the front, I was happy doing either, I just wanted to be as close to the front as possible. I got myself in a good position and I’m just delighted with the outcome.”