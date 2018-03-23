Falkirk scam stories wanted for TV series

Falkirk locals who have experienced fraud are encouraged to sign up for a brand new series of STV’s Stopping Scotland’s Scammers.

The series will feature real life stories from those who have been scammed and investigate the extreme lengths fraudsters will go to steal hard-earned cash.

Presented by Jackie Brambles, the show explores the shocking range of scams in Scotland and the effect they can have on people.

Stephen O’Donnell, head of planning and operations at STV, said: “Scams are far more common than we’d like to think.

“We would love to hear from people in Falkirk who have fallen victim to it.

“Your story could help STV viewers stay one step ahead of the fraudsters and their ever-changing tactics.”

To get involved in the show, visit their website at http://stopscammers.stv.tv.