Falkirk’s New Market Bar participating in Pub Aid quiz for Prostate Cancer UK

A Falkirk watering hole is taking part in what is believed to be the world’s biggest pub quiz for charity.

The New Market Bar will join thousands of venues across the UK for the Pub Aid event, which will donate proceeds to Prostate Cancer UK.

Customers at the Upper Newmarket Street pub will be able to play their part and raise funds by heading along to the bar this Sunday (March 4).

Stonegate Pub Company, which owns the New Market Bar, helps to organise the annual initiative which saw more than 50,000 quizzers in 2000 venues raise £200,000 for 800 charities in 2016 and 2017.

It is hoped this year’s impact will be doubled, with 2,100 pubs already signed up in what is only the third year of the initiative.

Derek Avington, head of marketing for Stonegate Pub Company, said: “Every year pubs raise a huge amount of cash for charities and bring people together in many ways from watching sport, to casual dining, music – and of course the traditional pub quiz.

“The benefit of pubs can be underestimated, so, by uniting with the entire pub industry, yet carrying on doing what we do every single day, it helps us drive home just how incredibly important pubs are in today’s society.

“Most of our pubs are community-based, so it’s up to our individual pub teams to run their pubs in the best way that serves their customers.

“Many have chosen to get involved and have invited locals to help choose the charity that will benefit from the fundraising event.

“We estimate our collective contribution will be in the region of £60,000 this year from the quiz alone, which highlights just how enormously helpful our pubs are in uniting communities and supporting charities,”

Contact the New Market Bar on 01324 637855 for more information.