Falkirk pubs given licensing reminder to avoid penalty during World Cup

Falkirk district pubs and sports clubs have been sent a reminder to ensure they are covered by a television licence to avoid falling foul of a penalty ahead of the World Cup.

TV Licensing has contacted the region’s unlicensed venues before the tournament kicks off this Thursday to serve a notice stating those which don’t hold a valid licence are breaking the law if they wish to show live TV.

Landlords run the risk of a court prosecution and fine of up to £1000 per offence, plus costs.

Fergus Reid, spokesman for TV Licensing, said: “Although Scotland won’t be taking part, fans and supporters across the country will be heading to their local clubs or pubs to watch key matches this World Cup.

“It’s important pubs and clubs know the score, which is why we’ve issued advice to landlords and managers so they can stay within the law.”

Landlords or managers who would like more information about TV Licensing requirements, or ways to spread the cost, can call the TV Licensing businesses team on 0300 790 6131 or visit www.tvlicensing.co.uk/businessinfo.

A TV in the Workplace Policy is also available to help managers and landlords explain TV Licensing rules to staff in the workplace. Download the policy at http://bit.ly/1BLsP7b.

If there is living accommodation on the premises where a TV is also in use, this must be covered by a separate licence.