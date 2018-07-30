Falkirk MSP urges locals to speak up on recycling scheme

Falkirk residents are urged to make sure the Scottish Government gets their message about the proposed bottle deposit plans.

Angus MacDonald, Falkirk East MSP, has called on people to get involved with the latest series of events to gather views on the new return scheme, which the government is currently consulting on.

The initiative would see customers pay a deposit when they purchase a product in a bottle, which would then be refunded when the bottle is recycled.

Mr MacDonald has been working on this issue for some time as a nemmber of various committees.

He said: “A deposit return scheme has huge potential to help us meet our recycling goals, as well as tackling the scourge of plastic litter and waste on our landscape.

“The issue of plastic pollution, particularly in our water, has become well known in recent months, as the impact of the problem was brought to light by Blue Planet last year.

“And it is of course an issue that affects us right here in Falkirk district. Having seen the system in operation in Norway for some 30 years I firmly believe the deposit return scheme can make a real difference.

“Zero Waste Scotland will be hosting events across the country to give us all a chance to give our views. We all have a stake in protecting and preserving our planet – and the bottle deposit return scheme is one small step we can take in the fight against plastic pollution.”

Visit the Zero Waste Scotland website for more.