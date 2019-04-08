Falkirk MSP tells EU citizens they are always welcome in Scotland

A Falkirk district MSP has made an impassioned plea to EU citizens living in the region to stay in Scotland amid ongoing Brexit uncertainty.

This week First Minister Nicola Sturgeon made a commitment to EU citizens that Scotland remains their home — promising to continue making a strong case for their rights to be protected in any EU exit scenario.

Falkirk East SNP MSP Angus MacDonald is echoing Ms Sturgeon’s pledge, made in an open letter which details a Stay in Scotland package.

The package includes: £250,000 for community-based support across Scotland; a support and advice service for EU citizens with more complex needs or particular challenges; and a toolkit for employers, including posters, factsheets, digital content and guide, directing EU citizens to further guidance.

Mr MacDonald has previously written to EU citizens in the area following a successful campaign to push the UK government to scrap the £65 “settled status” fee.

He said: “It is important to make clear that EU citizens will always remain welcome in Falkirk district, and I will continue to do all I can to help people stay in Scotland.

“It’s wrong for the UK Government to oblige EU citizens who have built their lives in Scotland, and who contribute massively to our economy and communities, to apply for the continued right to remain in their own homes.

“With absolutely no clarity from Westminster, this announcement from the First Minister will provide welcome support for EU citizens across Scotland.

“I’d like to urge anyone who has issues or concerns they would like to discuss with me to please get in touch.”

Mr MacDonald’s constituency office can be contacted on 01324 482100 or by emailing angus.macdonald.msp@scottish.parliament.uk.