Falkirk man launches crowdfunding appeal to support family of hero Thai diver who died during rescue mission

A Falkirk man is appealing for help to support the family of a Thai diver who died trying to save 12 schoolchildren and their football coach trapped in a cave.

Former Royal Navy clearance diver John Stoddart hopes Falkirk district residents will dig deep for a cause set up by the Royal Navy Clearance Divers Association (RNCDA) in honour of Saman Gunan (38), who lost consciousness on July 6 while installing oxygen tanks in the flooded Tham Luang cave complex.

John said: “I’m part of the RNCDA and after I heard of Saman’s death during the cave operation I thought it would be good to approach our committee to try and raise funds.

“This story touched my heart as I can relate to the risks involved and know that Saman’s fate could have fallen on many of us at any time during our service.

“This was agreed only about five to six days ago with an initial target of £2000, this was quickly smashed, as was the £3000, £4000 and, as I speak, the latest target of £6000.

“Members of our committee now have the British Diplomatic Service onboard to assist in getting the money to Saman’s wife, including a framed gift suggested by one of our other members, Michael John Martin.”

If you’d like to contribute, you can do so here.