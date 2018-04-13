Falkirk Football club support spring clean initiative

Falkirk Football Club’s mascot Fergus the Fox and Alex Totten, former player and manager, joined volunteers from Grangemouth and Falkirk McDonald’s restaurants to clean up litter across the local area this week.

Tuesday, April 3 saw the helpful guests support the volunteer group who were armed with bibs, bin bags and litter picks. In a bid to support Clean Up Scotland’s Spring Clean campaign, McDonald’s volunteers from the restaurants on Falkirk High Street, Falkirk Retail Park and Grangemouth embarked on the litter pick across Victoria Park and surrounding areas. Elliot Jardine, owner of the three local McDonald’s restaurants involved, said: “With Spring just beginning we were excited to support Clean Up Scotland’s Spring Clean initiative and clean up the streets and parks of Falkirk. It was great to have such a big group from the three restaurants and the football team, particularly Fergus. As we get closer to the summer we will be looking to do more clean ups across Falkirk and Grangemouth.” McDonald’s also introduced front-of-house recycling facilities in line with the initiative.