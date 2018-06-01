Falkirk Emergency Services Day organisers provide update amid poor weather warnings

Organisers of this year’s Falkirk district Emergency Services Day have confirmed the event remains scheduled for this weekend, despite weather forecasts for rain and breezy conditions.

Poor weather at the beginning of April saw the original Helix Park-based event rescheduled for this Saturday (11am to 4pm).

That plan is still in place, however, event planners at Falkirk Community Trust (FCT) have stated they will be keeping an eye on forecasts.

A spokeswoman for FCT said: “Emergency Services Day will be going ahead as planned at the moment.

“We will continue to monitor the weather warnings and update the public should anything change.”

Now in its fourth year, the Emergency Services Day is set to feature safety demonstrations by Police Scotland, the Scottish Ambulance Service and the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service.

Members of the public will also have the chance to see inside emergency service vehicles.