Falkirk district pupils go wild for Tesco Bank Summer Reading Challenge

Falkirk district youngsters are going wild for books this summer thanks to a national reading initiative.

Those who complete this year’s Tesco Bank Summer Reading Challenge will win free entry to Blair Drummond Safari Park — and organisers are sure the concept will be a roaring success.

Bird keeper Callan Edwards introduces Denny Primary pupils (l-r) Abigail Carter, Arran Mackenzie, Samuel Johnson and Morven Thomson to a European Eagle Owl

To launch the project, pupils from Denny Primary were invited to the Stirling safari park to meet with some of its residents. The children took great delight in reading stories to Benedict Cumberbatch, a 16-week-old European Eagle Owl, and getting up close with giraffes.

Any primary school youngster aged over four can take part in the Tesco Bank Summer Reading Challenge, which runs until Saturday, August 18. To complete the initiative, participants are asked to read six books over at least three visits to their local library.

Upon completion, children can claim a medal and a certificate, as well as free entry to Blair Drummond and a free swim at either Bo’ness Recreation Centre, Grangemouth Sports Complex or the Mariner Centre.

Lynne James, Falkirk Community Trust (FCT) development librarian, said: “The Summer Reading Challenge is a great way to inspire reluctant readers and reward young book lovers. We’re thrilled that Blair Drummond Safari Park and FCT Sport have been able to offer these special rewards. We’re sure they’ll be a great incentive for families.”

Denny Primary pupil Abigail Carter (6) shares a story with an intrigued friend

Visit www.falkirkcommunitytrust.org/libraries/children/summer-libraries.aspx for more details.

Samuel Johnson (8) offered his best giraffe impression during the Denny Primary pupils' trip to Blair Drummond Safari Park