Falkirk district organisations land windfall from Asda’s Green Token Given scheme

Three Falkirk district charities are celebrating after landing three-figure grants courtesy of a supermarket scheme.

The Scottish Society for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals, Spina Bifida Hydrocephalus Scotland and Under The Trees have each been boosted by a windfall from Asda’s Green Token Given initiative, which allows customers to choose causes they believe deserve support.

Asda Falkirk’s community champion Margaret Bradie put forward the three chosen organisations for the latest Green Token Given scheme.

Margaret said: “We are very honoured to be able to continually support local charity groups from across Falkirk.

“At Asda, we’re always thrilled when customers nominate charities close to them to be in with the chance of benefitting from these vital funding boosts.

“We couldn’t be happier showing our appreciation by helping as much as we can with these latest donations and raising awareness of the hard work done by all groups.”