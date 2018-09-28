Falkirk Council rejects Wallacestone housing plan

Residents were against a proposal to build 200 homes in the Braes – and councillors unanimously backed the objectors.

Persimmon Homes requested planning permission for the properties in Wallacestone, which would also include a community facility. A quarter of the housing would be affordable homes.

The proposals had attracted objections from residents concerned about the effect of increased population in the area on health and schooling services, roads and the loss of countryside.

However, several residents also supported the plans, citing the need for more private and affordable homes, enhancement of woodland areas, probable benefits to the local economy and improvements to the roads network.

The plans were brought before last week’s meeting of Falkirk Council as the project contravenes the Falkirk Local Development Plan, being a major housing development in an area designated as countryside.

The project was valued as representing a £24 million investment in the area.

The three community councils in the area – Brightons, Reddingmuirhead & Wallacestone, Shieldhill and California – all objected to the proposals.

The council also received 404 representations from members of the public – 253 objections and 134 statements of support. Pro-formas in favour of the plan were also signed by 17 local businesses.

The site is a significant distance from any railway station and the development was deemed unsustainable as it would increase reliance on cars.