Falkirk care home open day to toast Queen’s birthday

Bankview Care Home in Falkirk is hosting an open day this weekend
A Falkirk care home will toast the Queen’s 92nd birthday during a special open day.

The event at Bankview Care Home, held as part of a UK-wide Care Home Open Day initiative, will give a nod to Her Majesty as staff open the doors to the Kilsyth Road facility this Saturday, April 21 from 1.30pm onwards.

Billed as a Royal-inspired, family-friendly open day, guests will be treated to a barbecue, a sweet and ice cream cart, tombola and alcoholic refreshments.

A Frank Sinatra tribute act will provide the musical entertainment, performing a number of wartime classics.

The celebrations will be rounded off with an afternoon tea.

Julie Merrick, home manager, said: “At Bankview, we’re always looking for ways to get to know our neighbours better and build relationships with the local community.

“Care Home Open Day is a brilliant way of bringing all age generations together for a fun-filled day, showcasing all that the home has to offer.

“We look forward to welcoming the people of Falkirk for what promises to be another fantastic open day.”