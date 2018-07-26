Falkirk CAB ready to advise on Universal Credit

Universal Credit has been a part of people’s lives since the end of March this year.

For many, Universal Credit will work for them, but for a significant number of people there will be issues like claiming problems, late payments, sanctions, rent arrears and lower income.

Grangemouth Citizens Advice Bureau manager Bill Palombo said: “We are particularly concerned about low income households and vulnerable groups such as those affected by physical and/or mental health issues.

“That is why we are working with agencies including Falkirk Council, Housing Associations and other CAB officers to share ideas and, where possible, better help those affected.

“One of the main changes claimants notice is Universal Credit is an online-based benefit – the claim must be made and maintained online. Claimants must, therefore, have access to online services.”