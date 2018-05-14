Falkirk businessman launches Holitries delivery service to cut travel stress

A businessman has set up a new company aimed at reducing the stress of travelling by delivering toiletries directly to holiday destinations.

Craig McLean (36) created the online Holitries service with the intention of making packing and airport security a less testing experience for holiday-goers.

The Falkirk dad-of-three lent on his own trials and tribulations of travelling abroad with his family to devise a business which will also help jet-setters reduce their carbon footprint.

A four-person family could cut their CO2 footprint by around 7.8kg by using Holitries.

With 10 million holidaymakers flocking to Spain each year, if just 10 per cent used the service, their collective footprint would be reduced by 1950 tonnes — the equivalent to taking 542 cars off the road.

The concept, developed in partnership with travel companies and airlines, went live last week and will be piloted in Spain this summer, with the aim of spreading its reach across Europe.

Holidaymakers flying to Spain can create their own bespoke shopping list by selecting their favourite toiletry brands from 22 categories.

Craig said: “The idea came from many years travelling with kids on holiday, trying to pack and fit clothes and toiletries into suitcases.

“We believe holidays should be relaxing and enjoyable and by using Holitries, we can alleviate some of the stress.”

Those who will arrive on holiday after July 1 can visit www.holitries.com to place an order for distribution to their final destination.