Event at Falkirk church will aim to answer questions on Brexit and NHS

Falkirk district residents who have concerns about Brexit and what it could mean for Scotland’s health service are invited to an informative talk being held in the area.

The event will take place at Falkirk Trinity Church, Manse Place, Falkirk, on Friday, February 1 from 7pm and focus primarily on what changes that will come with the UK leaving the European Union will mean for patients who rely on the NHS.

Falkirk Trinity Church will host a Brexit information event in February. Picture: Michael Gillen

Catering for those on both sides of the debate, Dr Philippa Whitford, a licensed breast cancer surgeon and Central Ayrshire MP, will join Falkirk West SNP Constituency Association to deliver a talk and field questions.

Prime Minister Theresa May’s Brexit deal was rejected by 230 votes last week — the largest defeat for a sitting government in history.

MPs voted by 432 votes to 202 to reject the deal, which sets out the terms of Britain’s exit from the EU.

Ian Millar, convener of Falkirk West Constituency Association, said: “This event is an ample opportunity for those people who want to know more about Brexit and what its implications will mean for us all after March 29 this year.

“One of the main issues over the past two years since the vote to leave the EU was announced is the lack of any meaningful information on how Brexit will impact the people on the street — this event has been organised to provide at least a small amount of information to those who have been calling for it.

“This is a public meeting where all are welcome to come and listen to make their own minds up. Clearly it would be of great benefit to have as many people of all opinions to attend.

“Although the outcome of the vote to leave the EU cannot be changed, we have seen a period of significant political turmoil, the full effects of which are still unknown. That is why we have called this event, to provide information.”