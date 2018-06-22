Emma will help to lead the way for Girlguiding

A Shieldhill woman has landed one of the most senior roles in the 500,000-member UK Girlguiding organisation.

Emma Guthrie (27) was named as the Girlguides’ new assistant chief guide last week with over 15 years spent in guiding.

Having started off in the Brownies, Emma is now responsible for leading the organisation’s 100,000 volunteers and engaging with, supporting and listening to its many girl and young women members.

During her time as a Girlguide, Emma has led, and continues to lead, a senior section unit of girls and young women aged between 14 and 25, trained and upskilled other leaders, sat on Girlguiding UK’s council and supported international adventures — all while working as a solicitor.

It was Emma herself who set up her unit originally after realising there were no Girlguiding opportunities available to young adults in her area.

She has also represented the World Association of Girl Guides and Girl Scouts on the world stage as a United Nations delegate.

Emma will support chief guide Amanda Medler in the charity’s work to ensure it remains inspiring, inclusive and empowering.

Reacting to her promotion, she said: “I am honoured to take up the role of assistant chief guide.

“I am passionate about our organisation and know the ability it has to empower, inspire and change the lives of girls and young women.

“I am excited to continue spreading that message and to meet more of our dedicated and inspiring volunteers and members.”

Ms Medler congratulated Emma on her new position and said: “I’m delighted to welcome Emma on board as assistant chief guide.

“She has packed so much into her decade of guiding, including representing us internationally.

“Emma is a true advocate for girls and young women and works so hard.

“She is a passionate and committed volunteer and has been involved in all levels of guiding despite also having a hectic professional schedule at work, and we know she will inspire so many young women.”

Ms Medler added: “I know she will be an inspiration to girls and young women as well as to our volunteers to be the change they want to see in the world.”

Emma’s appointment comes at what is an exciting time for Girlguiding UK.

Later this summer, the charity will unveil more than 800 new badges and activities designed to equip around 400,000 girls and young women with the skills and experiences it believes are needed to thrive, succeed, make change and be happy in the modern world.

The revamp and modernisation of the programme of activities and badges is the biggest ever overhaul in the charity’s history and will cover all that girls and young women do in Girlguiding from the ages of five up to 18.

To find out more information about Girlguiding UK, or to sign up to a local unit, visit www.girlguiding.org.uk.