Emergency Services Day to clash with Grahamston and Carron and Carronshore gala days

Due to take place this Saturday, June 2, at the Helix Park, the popular event will clash with Carron and Carronshore Gala Day — revived after 18 years — and Grahamston Gala Day.

Poor weather caused by the Beast from the East in April saw the original Emergency Services Day cancelled.

Anyone planning on attending one of the gala days and the Helix Park event will now need to split their time between the two. Organisers’ decision to hold the Emergency Services Day this weekend has been questioned online.

Facebook user Grace Mcgregor said: “They now have two events less than one mile from each other. Hopefully the crowd will attend both.”

Marie Rutherford added: “I would go but it’s the same day as the Grahamston Gala Day.”

Organisers Falkirk Community Trust (FCT) confirmed it chose the date following consultation with police, fire and ambulance services.

A spokeswoman said: “The calendar of activity for the Helix Park and for the FCT events team was also taken into account as the team manages a number of events.

“We noted that the date did clash with local gala days, however the summer is a very busy time and most weekends have significant local large-scale activities taking place.”